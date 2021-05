Producers of the new ‘Real Housewives’ all-stars special are really trying to get Tamra Judge to join the group. UPDATE: Just as this story was about to be published, Tamra Judge responded to HollywoodLife’s outreach and said she would not be going to Turks & Caicos. When asked if she’d be starring on the Real Housewives spinoff, she told us, “No”. Our source, however, is adamant that Bravo was discussing the possibility of bringing her on halfway through the week of filming. It’s not clear whether Bravo ever got as far as reaching out to Tamra.