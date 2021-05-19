newsbreak-logo
Why we need to write about disordered eating by Alyson Gerber

femalefirst.co.uk
 8 hours ago

Author Alyson Gerber writes a piece for Female First upon the release of her new book Taking Up Space. For most of my life, I minimized my disordered eating. I was just "being healthy." Sure—food, weight, and body image took up space in my mind. What I ate and how I felt in my body was how I judged if I was having a good day or a bad one. And more often than not, I was ashamed to eat. I was living in a cycle of negative self-talk, restricting, binging, dieting, exercising, weighing myself, and starting over. But I also knew a lot of other people, like me, who were struggling in similar ways. So I dismissed my disordered eating as normal. After all, disordered eating isn't a medical term. At the time, I didn't realize just how much of an impact it was having on my mental and physical health. Even after I knew I needed help, it took me a long time to accept that just because a problem is common, doesn't mean it's not a problem.

