John le Carré’s final book gets posthumous release date

Amphibia has a brand new Season 2 Finale air date after Disney’s big announcement this morning. Fans will be able to catch Anne and her friends in their last adventure for the second season next week on Saturday, May 22nd at 8 PM. Creator Matt Braly celebrated the announcement with the fandom on Twitter. A lot of them expected to get the finale earlier this month, only to be disappointed by a last-minute scheduling change. Now, people can tune into Disney Channel to see the finale in the way that the creator and creative team intended. If the reaction on social media is any indication, the support should be there. It felt like the entire animation community rallied around Braly and his show after that decision came down. (It would be hard not to mention that the new promo includes a disclaimer about the episode containing some material that might be considered scary for younger viewers.)