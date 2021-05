Ed. note: This article was originally published in La Jornada in Spanish and Voices for Mother Earth in English, and is reposted here with permission of the author. Sept. 8, 2016, was a tragic day. At a massive event on that day, Enrique Peña Nieto, president of the country, dramatically announced that he was a daily consumer of Coca~Cola. His words were celebrated with applause and laughter by businessmen and officials who listened to him; meanwhile, 6.4 million citizens were suffering from diabetes, seven out of 10 suffered from obesity or overweight, and the country led the world in childhood obesity. Those were times of brazenness and cynicism.