The Difference Between Sulphured And Unsulphured Molasses

Poultry is super versatile, you can prepare chicken hundreds of different ways with a huge variety of sauces and flavorings. Whether you want to pair it with sweet citrus or a rich mole sauce, chicken is the blank canvas of the meat family, just waiting to be dressed up. While it may seem like all poultry is created equal, this isn't necessarily true. For example, a quail and a Cornish game hen are both small members of the poultry family, both are pretty lean, and both make for a delightful dinner entrée, but there are a few big differences in them that mean you can't prepare, cook, or serve them the same way. If you have a recipe for Cornish game hen and all you can find is quail, they can't be interchanged for each other, and you'll probably need to find a quail-friendly recipe for your dinner (via Chowhound). So what's the difference between these birds?