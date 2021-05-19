Lab-leak theory no longer ‘fake news’ and other commentary
Suddenly, “it’s okay to speculate about a lab leak” in China as the source of COVID-19, snarks National Review’s Jim Geraghty. Ex-New York Times science writer Donald McNeil Jr., 18 scientists in a letter to Science magazine and even The Washington Post editorial board have now all backed the possibility that the coronavirus escaped from a Wuhan lab. There is still no “definitive case,” but “circumstantial evidence” has been “piling up.” What are the odds, after all, “that a novel coronavirus” from bats would “spontaneously and independently cause an outbreak in the middle of a city that housed not one, but two laboratories researching novel coronaviruses” from bats?nypost.com