Bitcoin prices are tumbling today and Tesla stock is also lower in US premarket price action today after Elon Musk’s tweet about cryptocurrencies. Musk has the ability to influence asset price as many of his fans end up blindly buying assets that he is even remotely seen as endorsing. The most prominent instance was when his followers ended up buying the wrong Signal stock when Musk tweeted in favor of Signal’s social media app as an alternative to Facebook and WhatsApp.