Hajime Isayama has finally completed the story of the Scout Regiment with the latest chapter of Attack On Titan, bringing to a close the war between the nation of Marley and the Eldians of Paradis, and to thank fans for the success of the series, the mangaka drew a new sketch during "happier times" that had Mikasa, Armin, and Eren as a part of the Survey Corps, which of course has changed throughout the course of the fourth and final season of the anime with the young Jaeger deciding that the best route will be to join his brother in his Euthanasia Plan.