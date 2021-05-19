Busch Stadium to return to full capacity next month

Busch Stadium will return to full capacity starting June 14, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Wednesday.

The announcement came a day after the cross-state rival Kansas City Royals announced that Kauffman Stadium would go to full capacity on May 31.

Major League Baseball reduced is regular season to 60 games last season due to the coronavirus pandemic, and no fans were allowed in the stands.

Stadiums reopened this season with limited capacity, but the increasing numbers of vaccinated Americans combined with declines in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have prompted ballparks to gradually increase the number of fans allowed at games.

The Cardinals announced on May 14 that fully vaccinated fans were no longer required to wear masks inside the stadium.

Some protocols will remain in place. The Cardinals will use mobile-only ticketing. Concession stands and kiosks will not accept cash. No bags will be permitted inside the stadium with some exceptions such as diaper bags.

