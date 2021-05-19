Man gets life in prison for inappropriately touching child

A Leavenworth man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday on indecent liberties charges, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said.

James Hansen, 49, was convicted of aggravated innocent liberties with a child younger than 14.

In October 2020, a boy told officials Hansen had inappropriately touched him.

Hansen admitted to the touching to a detective.

He has to serve at least 25 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole, according to a news release from Thompson.

Hansen’s attorney filed a motion requesting a lesser sentence, which the court denied.

Thompson encouraged those close to children to keep a watchful eye for signs that something could be wrong.

“There was amazing work done by our law enforcement to assure this conviction and sentence. More importantly, there was great courage from the child to come forward and the family to help pursue justice.” Thompson said. “Families, friends, teachers, and anyone in a child’s life can recognize when something is wrong. We must always make sure to recognize this and communicate with them when we see something is wrong.”

