Indiana Government

Teacher suspended over Right to Life talk back in classroom

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 hours ago

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana school district has reinstated a teacher it suspended for inviting a representative of an anti-abortion group to speak during a health class.

South Bend Community School Corp. officials confirmed the Clay High School teacher returned to his class Monday after the district conducted an investigation into whether guest speaker policies were violated during the visit.

A district spokeswoman declined to name the teacher or discuss the investigation, saying it was a personnel issue, the South Bend Tribune reported.

District leaders said last week that the May 11 presentation by a representative of Right to Life Michiana violated policies and procedures because the teacher did not seek the approval of the school principal and did not notify parents in advance.

Superintendent Todd Cummings said the visit was unauthorized.

“Policies, protocols, multiple perspectives, and parent notifications need to be followed to ensure the continued trust of our families,” Cummings said.

Anti-abortion groups and politicians spoke out in support of the teacher.

“The classroom should be a place that holds a diversity of thought, and students should be given all possible resources to make their own informed decisions,” Sen. Mike Braun said in a statement Friday. “Teachers must not be unfairly targeted because of politics.”

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
