TUT Fitness Group has entered into a transaction agreement with AAJ Capital 2 Corp. As part of the arrangement, AAJ2 will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of the TUT Fitness Group, the British Columbia-based maker of connected home gyms, and has closed $3 million subscription receipt financing. The Transaction and the Subscription Receipt Financing were initially announced in AAJ2’s news release dated December 7, 2020, indicating AAJ2 and TUT had entered into a letter of intent with respect to the Transaction.