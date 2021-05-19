Oklahoma woman accused of dismembering roommate charged in 2014 murder attempts in Wisconsin

WAGONER, Okla. — A Wagoner County woman charged with killing her roommate and dismembering her corpse is back in the Wagoner County Jail on Wednesday facing two first-degree attempted murder charges, this time for an incident around April 2014.

In new court documents out of Dane County, Wisconsin, Kore Bommeli Adams is charged with trying to poison two people with homemade ricin.

Bommeli is already charged with the first-degree murder of her roommate 53-year-old Talina Galloway who disappeared in mid-April 2020.

Dane County investigators state that when the disappearance of Talina Galloway made national news, Wagoner County investigators were contacted by a storage facility owner in Eureka Springs, Arkansas who said Bommeli was very behind on rent and welcomed investigators to check out the storage unit she rented to see if there was any evidence hidden in the unit connected to the Galloway case.

The storage unit’s owner was going to cut the lock, clean out the unit, and put it up for rent again when he saw news reports about Bommeli’s arrest.

When Wagoner County investigators searched the unit, they didn’t find anything related to Galloway’s disappearance, but they found material used to make homemade ricin and some powdery substance on some things believed to be ricin itself.

Dane County investigators told Wagoner County that they had an open case on who tried to poison and kill two people in their home in Wisconsin back in 2014.

According to the probable cause affidavit for the new charges against her, Bommeli was in a bitter feud with a couple who lived next door to her.

The couple reported mail, money, credit cards, and even a personal check had been taken from their home in early 2014. While police were tracking down security camera video that allegedly shows Bommeli using the cards to buy gas and other items around town, the couple came home one day to find what they believed was “sheetrock dust” all over their floors and furniture.

It would later turn out that the powder all over their home was ricin, but as to who put it there, the evidence wouldn’t start coming together until the storage facility owner called law enforcement to sift through Bommeli’s things before he got rid of them.

Forensic evidence showed castor beans in the storage unit were purchased and shipped to Wisconsin where Bommeli was living under the name Adams. Those beans were scientifically linked to the same substance collected from the Wisconsin couple’s home who had the powder sprinkled all over their home. Documents further state that so much ricin was sprinkled throughout the house that when law enforcement recently went to the couple’s home to find more evidence of the poisoning that under a heavy piece of furniture that hadn’t been moved in years was a fine layer of dust from the ricin sprinkling still in their home.

A male associate of Bommeli said he witnessed her cooking homemade ricin to “punish her enemies” and a further search of computer files shows Bommeli allegedly looked up and has a recipe for how to make homemade ricin from castor beans.

An FBI researcher said though there was ricin still found in the Wisconsin couple’s home recently, enough of the poison had been cleaned up initially to where lethal amounts of it were no longer present in the home despite there still being traces of ricin still on the property.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it is being processed. Stay with FOX23 News for more updates here and on TV.