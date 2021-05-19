newsbreak-logo
Additional vendors to return to DSM farmers market this week

By Sarah Muller
KCCI.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Starting this Saturday, attendees can get their breakfast at the Des Moines Downtown farmers market. The farmers market has only been allowing vendors to sell fresh produce and farm packaged food from local businesses. On May 22, ready-to-eat prepared foods will be opening up at the...

