Schools that participate in the pool testing program can drop the 3 foot spacing requirement.

On Friday, May 7, Naaleh’s 11th grade joined together with over 20 other high schools in North America as part of special programming for Mental Health Awareness Month. The girls had the opportunity to hear from Dr. Rona Novick, dean of Azrieli Graduate School, who talked about promoting positive thought habits and increasing emotional well being. She taught specific negative thinking patterns that can adversely affect one’s emotional state, and relayed both behavioral and cognitive strategies that students can employ. She also emphasized the importance of destigmatizing mental health challenges and seeking support for emotional and behavioral concerns.