Schools that participate in the pool testing program can drop the 3 foot spacing requirement.

CADIZ — Local organizations are hoping for more participants to join a year-round and summer youth employment program in Harrison County. The Harrison County Department of Job and Family Services and the Jefferson County Community Action Council are working to add some teens and young adults to the Comprehensive Case Management and Employment Program, which helps provide job training and experience to residents between the ages of 16 and 24. On Wednesday, DJFS Assistant Director Deb Knight and CAC Deputy Director Richard Gualtiere met with the Harrison County Board of Commissioners to discuss the program.