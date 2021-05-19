newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Schools that participate in the pool testing program can drop the 3 foot spacing requirement.

newscentermaine.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePool testing allows them to catch positive cases more quickly. If schools reach at least 30 percent participation, that requirement becomes a recommendation.

www.newscentermaine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spacing#Pool Testing#Requirement#Schools#Positive Cases#Drop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas HealthPosted by
DFW Community News

Allen ISD dropping mask requirement and online learning option for 2021-2022 school year

As the 2020-21 school year comes to a close, Allen ISD announced changes to COVID-19 protocols for the next school year. Beginning July 1, district officials are planning to make mask-wearing optional for students and staff, Superintendent Robin Bullock told parents, students and community members in an email earlier this week. The last day of the current school year is May 21.
Pennsylvania Governmentleadertimes.com

PA: Businesses, schools can still require masks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Schools, businesses and other organizations in Pennsylvania may still require masks, even as the Wolf administration loosened its mask mandate to exempt people who are full vaccinated, the state Department of Health said Friday. Pennsylvania adopted new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that said fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear […]
Politicsdakotanewsnow.com

Midco participating in Emergency Broadband Benefit program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - $3.2 billion has been appropriated by Congress to help broadband customers with their bills. The Emergency Broadband Benefit” program offers a $50 credit to those who qualify. Midco is now participating in the program to help low-income households stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Colorado Governmentthe-journal.com

Cortez Public Library to participate in Upstart Program

Cortez Public Library will participate in the Waterford.org Upstart Program this fall. Waterford will provide a free resource for upcoming kindergarten students. Each participating family will be provided with a computer, internet (if needed,) a family coach and Waterford’s award-winning software in the areas of reading, math and science. Families...
Wyoming Healthmybighornbasin.com

Cody Middle School Staff Test Positive for COVID-19; No Student Masks Required

Park County School District #6 has confirmed that two staff members tested positive, but there is “no intention of going back” to mandatory masks in Cody. Park County School District #6 Superintendent Peg Monteith confirmed that two staff at Cody Middle School tested positive for COVID-19. Their positions in the school have not been disclosed.
Wisconsin HealthPosted by
TMJ4 News

Tension in MPS over COVID-19 pool testing

Major concerns were voiced Friday afternoon by Milwaukee Teachers Education Association President Amy Mizialko, who stepped up to criticize MPS for not following the original plan they committed to back in March, prior to schools opening on April 12.
Maryland GovernmentBay Net

Calvert County Public Schools Participates in Energy Conservation Program

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. - Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) has again been recognized for energy conservation through participation in the Demand Response Program, jointly sponsored by CPower, a demand-side energy management company, and the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO). The school system will receive nearly $103,000 in rebates and bill credits for reducing energy consumption.
Ohio GovernmentTimes-Leader

Harrison County looking for participants to join employment program

CADIZ — Local organizations are hoping for more participants to join a year-round and summer youth employment program in Harrison County. The Harrison County Department of Job and Family Services and the Jefferson County Community Action Council are working to add some teens and young adults to the Comprehensive Case Management and Employment Program, which helps provide job training and experience to residents between the ages of 16 and 24. On Wednesday, DJFS Assistant Director Deb Knight and CAC Deputy Director Richard Gualtiere met with the Harrison County Board of Commissioners to discuss the program.
Florida Governmentdelraybeachfl.gov

Pompey Park Participates in Drowning Prevention Program

The City of Delray Beach is blessed with beautiful beaches and year-round sunny weather. But if you’re swimming, floating, or boating, every member of your family should have the basic life-saving skills needed to prevent accidental drowning. Pompey Park Pool is proud to be providing free and reduced cost swim lessons as part of Palm Beach County’s Downing Prevention Coalition voucher program.
Pennsylvania Educationmonvalleyindependent.com

Ringgold students participate in program with ex-astronaut

Ringgold Middle School students received an out of this world learning experience Wednesday. A group of students from grades 7 and 8 participated in the national Quarterbacks of Life NASA Challenge. Ringgold Middle School was one of eight schools in the country selected to take part in the annual program.
Texas Healthaustinisd.org

Middle School Students Can Now Participate in AISD Vaccine Clinics

Austin ISD is ready to get 12 to 15-year-old students access to the COVID-19 vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration authorized for emergency use of the safe and effective Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the age group. Austin ISD has made plans to utilize already-scheduled vaccine clinics to administer the shot to anyone ages 12 and older.
California Healthsjvsun.com

This Merced school district is the first to drop some mask requirements

Merced Union High School District became the first Valley public school system to announce that it was easing its coronavirus health requirements for students, staff, and teachers. Friday, Merced Union superintendent Alan Peterson announced that the district would remove its mandate that all individuals on campus wear face coverings while...
Bennington, NEdcpostgazette.com

Bennington Outdoor Club participates in driving safety programs

BENNINGTON — As part of the Teens in the Driver Seat program, the Bennington Outdoor Club was able to receive $1,000 due to their driving safety activities during the 2020-2021 school year. The Teens in the Driver Seat is an initiative under the Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s Youth Transportation Safety (YTS) Program. As a peer-to-peer program, Teens in the Driver […]
Mental Healthjewishlink.news

Naaleh Juniors Participate in Mental Health Programming

On Friday, May 7, Naaleh’s 11th grade joined together with over 20 other high schools in North America as part of special programming for Mental Health Awareness Month. The girls had the opportunity to hear from Dr. Rona Novick, dean of Azrieli Graduate School, who talked about promoting positive thought habits and increasing emotional well being. She taught specific negative thinking patterns that can adversely affect one’s emotional state, and relayed both behavioral and cognitive strategies that students can employ. She also emphasized the importance of destigmatizing mental health challenges and seeking support for emotional and behavioral concerns.
Virginia GovernmentGalax Gazette

Grayson to participate in COVID testing pilot program

INDEPENDENCE — The Grayson County School Board gave its approval to try out a pilot program for COVID-19 testing. Becky Jones, nurse manager for Independence Middle School and Grayson County High School, provided an outline for the program during the board’s April 12 meeting. She explained that the Virginia Department...