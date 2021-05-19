Baseball bewilderment: Michigan prep pitcher baffles batters, throws both ways

On Thursday evening, the boys varsity golf team looked to build on its recent success as it took on the Red Hawks of Cedar Springs. This wasn´t to be the Eagles´ night. Apparently, the guys prefer cold, blustery, challenging conditions over the beautiful sunshine they felt Thursday evening. The host Hawks used some home course advantage to defeat the Eagles 191-207. One bright spot on the night was the continued steady play of junior Brock Hearth, who carded a match best 43. This was 9 strokes better than the second best Eagle on the night, Casen Armstrong, who shot 52. Also chipping in to complete the scoring were Brandon Rodriguez (55) and Jimmy Anderson (57). The players will look to put the course knowledge they gained to work when they return to Cedar Chase on Tuesday to play in the CSAA League Championships.