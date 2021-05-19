newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan Sports

Baseball bewilderment: Michigan prep pitcher baffles batters, throws both ways

Posted by 
13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 8 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — It's more of a rarity in baseball than turning an unassisted triple play or pitching a perfect game, yet a freshman at Cedar Springs High School is doing it a couple times each week, forcing opposing coaches, hitters and even the umpires, to wipe their eyes and re-read the rulebook.

www.wzzm13.com
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Hawks, MI
City
Cedar Springs, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Venditte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Game#Bat#Baseball Rule#Relief Pitchers#Major League Baseball#Kid Gloves#Cedar Springs High School#The Red Hawks#Little League#The Oakland Athletics#The Pat Venditte Rule#The Major Leagues#News 13onyourside Com#Twitter#Pitcher Pat Venditte#Left Handed Pitchers#Hitters#Mich#Custom Gloves#Eyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
MLB
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Michigan SportsWILX-TV

Former MSU hoops player Ray Weathers to play in the Big3

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ray Weathers has always kept the game of basketball at the forefront of his life and this summer he is making a return to the game. Weathers’ a member of Tom Izzo’s first team at Michigan State will be playing in the Big3, thanks to former NBA player Mike Bibby.
Michigan SportsWILX-TV

MSU’s Piot In 29th Place At NCAA Regional

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State golfer James Piot shot a one over par 72 on day one of the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional in Tennessee Monday. Piot is tied for 29th place, seven shots behind first round leader Reid Davenport of Vanderbilt who shot a 65. Piot is aiming to be the individual player with the lowest score not on one of the five advancing teams from the Regional to earn a bid to the NCAA Championships, which begin May 28th in Arizona. There are two more days of play.
Michigan SportsMaize n Brew

Updates on a few more staff, title changes for Michigan Football

The Michigan Wolverines have seen many changes happen this offseason as Jim Harbaugh updates his coaching and support staff. A new week comes with a few more notable updates, namely in the recruiting department. Aashon Larkins has moved into a role as Michigan’s director of recruiting after spending the last...
Michigan SportsPosted by
247Sports

Hutchins laments Michigan's NCAA Tournament selection: 'Clearly there's a little bias'

The Michigan softball team was shown its path to the 2021 Women's College World Series during Sunday evening's selection show, and the Wolverines didn't like what they saw. Michigan was selected to travel out to Seattle, where it will join a regional that also includes No. 16 Washington, Seattle and Portland State. Though the Wolverines will be the regional's second seed, they will be the ones traveling more than 2,000 miles, the ones playing in front of opposing crowds and the ones adjusting to a different time zone.
Michigan SportsPosted by
247Sports

2023 OT Joey Su'a picks up big MSU offer

Michigan State has sent out a 2023 offensive tackle Joey Su'a. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound received the offer by reaching out to Michigan State first, due to a family connection that has long intrigued him about possibly playing at MSU. Georgia, Oregon, and Maryland also offered Su'a in the past week.
Michigan Sportsofftackleempire.com

B1G 2021, Michigan State Potluck #1: Jolting a moribund Sparty

It’s Monday at 9:30am, and I’m already behind on my work. That’s no fault of Michigan State though, mind you, the Spartans are a bit of a sore subject, given that they provided the perfect level of speed bump for the 2020 Fightin’ Fitzgeralds. After Papa Fitz finally allowed the kids to take it out of second gear and into third, revving up the emotion of being labeled the Fighting Rece Davises, the ‘Cats promptly made a meal out of Mel Tucker’s Spartans.
Michigan Sportswincountry.com

W.M.U. softball team wraps up 2021 season with win over Kent State

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One of the most prolific two-way players in Western Michigan softball history capped her career with a complete-game victory in the circle and RBI at the plate. Sydney Stefanick went the distance, holding Kent State to three earned runs with four strikeouts and no walks as the Broncos beat the Golden Flashes, 6-3. The contest concluded the 2021 season for both teams. There is no Mid-American Conference tournament in 2021 and regular-season champion Miami has secured the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.
Michigan Sportskentcityathletics.com

Varsity Golfers Fall to Cedar Springs at Cedar Chase

On Thursday evening, the boys varsity golf team looked to build on its recent success as it took on the Red Hawks of Cedar Springs. This wasn´t to be the Eagles´ night. Apparently, the guys prefer cold, blustery, challenging conditions over the beautiful sunshine they felt Thursday evening. The host Hawks used some home course advantage to defeat the Eagles 191-207. One bright spot on the night was the continued steady play of junior Brock Hearth, who carded a match best 43. This was 9 strokes better than the second best Eagle on the night, Casen Armstrong, who shot 52. Also chipping in to complete the scoring were Brandon Rodriguez (55) and Jimmy Anderson (57). The players will look to put the course knowledge they gained to work when they return to Cedar Chase on Tuesday to play in the CSAA League Championships.
Michigan SportsFox17

Switch-pitcher brings excitement to Cedar Springs baseball team

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Ambidextrous means the ability to perform any task equally well with either hand. This describes Cedar Springs freshman baseball player Walker Glyshaw. "I write with both my hands," Glyshaw said. "I write faster with my right hand but I write better with my left hand, I...
Michigan GovernmentPosted by
97.9 WGRD

It’s Now The “Meijer Sports Complex” in Rockford

The West Michigan Sports Commission’s baseball and softball complex in Rockford is now officially called the Meijer Sports Complex. It's part of a 10-year partnership between the two West Michigan organizations. Since 2014, the complex has hosted dozens of events, bringing $28 million in economic activity to Kent County. For...