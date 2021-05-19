Alexander Wolfe Released By WWE
One day after being involved in an angle on NXT, Alexander Wolfe was released by WWE. Fightful first reported that Wolfe was released by WWE on Wednesday, May 19. Wolfe battled Killian Dain on the May 18 episode of NXT, losing in the singles bout. Following the match, Imperium members Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner attacked Wolfe, seemingly kicking him out of Imperium. There had been dissension in Imperium for weeks with as Wolfe attempted, and failed, to recruit his former SAnitY running mate Killian Dain into the group.www.fightful.com