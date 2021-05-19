newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Alexander Wolfe Released By WWE

By Jeremy Lambert
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 9 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

One day after being involved in an angle on NXT, Alexander Wolfe was released by WWE. Fightful first reported that Wolfe was released by WWE on Wednesday, May 19. Wolfe battled Killian Dain on the May 18 episode of NXT, losing in the singles bout. Following the match, Imperium members Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner attacked Wolfe, seemingly kicking him out of Imperium. There had been dissension in Imperium for weeks with as Wolfe attempted, and failed, to recruit his former SAnitY running mate Killian Dain into the group.

www.fightful.com
Fightful

Fightful

4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fabian Aichner
Person
Josh Barnett
Person
Killian Dain
Person
Marcel Barthel
Person
Killer Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Nxt#Combat#Imperium#Nxt Uk#Releases#Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEf4wonline.com

Three matches added to next week's WWE NXT

Three matches have been added to the card for next week's NXT episode. - The NXT Cruiserweight Championship will be on the line as Kushida defends against Santos Escobar in a two-out-of-three falls match on NXT next Tuesday. Kushida became champion by answering Escobar's open challenge three weeks ago and defeating him to win the title.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Superstar Returning To The Ring Next Week

Killian Dain vs. Alexander Wolfe has been added to next Tuesday’s WWE NXT line-up. This will be Wolfe’s first match since losing to Joe Coffey on the December 3, 2020 NXT UK episode. Dain and Drake Maverick have been feuding with Imperium as of late as the group tries to...
PWMania

Updated NXT Line Up For Tonight: New Match, Alexander Wolfe Pulled

Alexander Wolfe vs. Killian Dain has been pulled from tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network. As seen in the video below, Wolfe visited the NXT trainer’s room and complained of a stomach bug. The trainer then ruled that he is unable to compete for 7 days or so. Wolfe’s Imperium partners Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner responded to the news of Wolfe’s stomach bug with skepticism.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Mickie James Comments On Eva Marie Returning After WWE Released Multiple Women

Eva Marie returned to WWE on Monday's Raw with a new vignette airing to promote the Eva-lution. After the vignette aired, many fans were upset that WWE would release women like Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Billie Kay, and Peyton Royce, but opt to bring back Eva Marie. It should be noted that Eva Marie reportedly agreed to a deal in September 2020, but had not been used on television until Monday.
WWEComicBook

Recently Released WWE Star Teases Boxing Debut

Former United States, NXT Tag Team and Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto was one of the many wrestlers WWE cut from its roster back on April 15. Since then that group has gone in a variety of directions — some have launched their own podcast, others have changed their wrestling names and a few have even been teased to appear in Impact Wrestling later this year. But it looks like the luchador (real name Emanuel Alejandro Rodriguez) is taking a different approach.
WWEPWMania

Nick Aldis Comments On Mickie James Being Released From WWE

NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis, who is married to Mickie James, commented on her release from WWE in an interview with Spencer Love. Here are the highlights that were provided by Spencer:. On Mickie James’ release and the events following: “Trashgate … Well, I hope this doesn’t destroy anyone’s delusion...
WWE411mania.com

New Trailer For WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam Released

The newest installment of WWE Icons will premiere on Sunday, with the episode focused around the career of WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee Rob Van Dam. WWE previously released its first look trailer for the Rob Van Dam episode, and now it has released a new sneak peek.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Recently Released WWE Stars Announce New Podcast

Former WWE Superstars Peyton Royce (Cassie Lee) and Billie Kay (Jessica McKay) announced their new podcast starts next Friday, May 21. The variety podcast is called Off Her Chops. McKay teased an upcoming topic that she’s never spoken publicly about before. “Not long now until the first episode of @offherchops...
WWEProwrestling.net

Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre in a non-title match, Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka in a non-title match, Cedric Alexander vs. Shelton Benjamin, Jinder Mahal vs. Jeff Hardy

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre in a non-title match: The usual strong match between Lashley and McIntyre. MVP making a pitch to have Braun Strowman take out McIntyre gave the match an added hook that also plays into their Triple Threat at the pay-per-view. But why did backstage interviewer Kevin Patrick say that “reports indicated” that MVP made a business proposal to Strowman when viewers actually saw it? Please tell me we’re not back in the mode where WWE acts like the wrestlers and broadcast team members don’t know the cameras are present in the backstage area. Anyway, Strowman felt like the weak character going into the Triple Threat, so it was a good move to make him look dominant on the brand’s go-home show.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

WWE Releases Razor Ramon Limited Edition Collector's Box

WWE is celebrating "The Bad Guy" with a new collector's box. The Razor Ramon collector's box features a shirt, vinyl figure, signature title center plate, and more. Only 750 boxes are available for the price of $54.99. You can order the collector's box by clicking here. From WWE:. Decked out...
WWEringsidenews.com

Match Cancelled On WWE NXT Due To Illness

WWE had a loaded show prepared for this week, but we got sad news about one match. It was promoted, but two former SaNITy members were not able to lock horns tonight. Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe were set to face off this week. That match didn’t happen this week. Wolfe is sick with the flu. They briefly addressed this situation during commentary.
WWE411mania.com

WWE WrestleMania Backlash Betting Odds Released

BetOnline has released its betting odds for WWE WrestleMania Backlash, which will take place on Sunday inside the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. The event begins at 7 PM ET and can be streamed on Peacock and the WWE Network. Here are the WrestleMania Backlash betting odds from...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight: WrestleMania Backlash Fallout

Tonight’s WWE RAW will feature fallout from last night’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s show but it looks like the feud between Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will continue based on Backlash. The Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley feud looks to continue as well.