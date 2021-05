The City of Ocala’s Aquatic Fun Centers will re-open to the public for the summer at the end of the month. The Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center, 2390 SW 36th Ave., will have a limited opening to the public Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23. Two swim sessions will be available each day, a morning session 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and an afternoon session 2 to 5 p.m. Beginning Saturday, May 29 the facility will be open seven days a week.