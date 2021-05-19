Dick Wolf’s dominance a sign of networks’ franchise addiction

NBC will devote two full nights a week to Dick Wolf shows: In addition to Wolf's Chicago shows occupying Wednesdays, Thursdays will feature all Law & Order shows with Law & Order: For the Defense joining Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime on the night once occupied by Must-See TV comedies. NBC has also decided to air one season of The Voice next year instead of two. Brooklyn Nine-Nine's final season run will get a summer airing with a post-Olympics boost. After Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NBC won't air any comedies until midseason. Meanwhile, This Is Us will kick off its sixth and final season in early 2022 with a largely uninterrupted run. NBC says holding This Is Us for midseason is the best fan-friendly option. “Still the No. 1 drama on television, This Is Us has obviously been a fan-favorite since its very first episode," said Frances Berwick, chairman of entertainment networks at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "And we know that saying goodbye to the Pearsons is going to be hard enough. So what we wanted to do is honor the fan and give them as close to an uninterrupted run as we could — which is only possible in midseason.” ALSO: NBC greenlights Dick Wolf Los Angeles County Fire Department docuseries LA Fire and Rescue.