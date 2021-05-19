newsbreak-logo
Dick Wolf’s dominance a sign of networks’ franchise addiction

By Matthew Gilbert
Boston Globe
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in case you’re wondering about the state of network TV, here is a telling bit of information. This fall, producer Dick Wolf will own three nights — that’s nine hours — of prime time programming. All bow to the king of TV franchises. The shows spread across two networks....

TV SeriesDemocrat-Herald

IMDb TV Orders New Dick Wolf Drama ‘On Call’

Dick Wolf is adding a new half-hour drama to his roster. IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, has ordered On Call, a new series from the man behind the Law & Order and One Chicago franchises on NBC and the FBI one over on CBS. 'Leverage: Redemption' Premiere Date...
TV SeriesBoston Globe

Playing defense: ‘Law & Order’ creator Dick Wolf switches focus

Remember that episode of “30 Rock” when Kenneth the page was given a position in NBC’s standards and practices department and proceeded to embrace his new role of censor with a Cotton Mather-like zeal, immediately locating a problem that cried out for a Thou-shalt-not ruling?. “We can’t say ‘Dick Wolf’...
California EntertainmentPosted by
Primetimer

IMDb TV orders unscripted series starring Jeff Lewis and Luke Bryan, plus a new Dick Wolf police drama and Bug Out true-crime docuseries

Flipping Out's Lewis is getting an untitled home design show on the Amazon-owned streamer. The five-part Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary will follow the multiplatinum country music superstar as he experiences triumphs and tragedies along the road to success using original home videos and interviews. Dick Wolf's On Call is a half-hour drama that will follow a pair of Long Beach, California cops as they respond to radio calls. Bug Out is a true-crime docuseries about the theft of $50,000 worth of rare live insects from a bug zoo in Philadelphia.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Law & Order’ Franchise Expands with ‘Law & Order: For the Defense’

Dick Wolf and NBC are moving forward on a new Law & Order series, this time focusing on criminal defense rather than the prosecution side of the aisle. NBC announced they’ve given Law & Order: For the Defense a straight to series order with CSI‘s Carol Mendelsohn on on board as showrunner and executive producer.
TV Serieswaldronnews.com

NBC Gives ‘Law & Order: For the Defense’ a Straight-to-Series Order

The Law & Order franchise continues to grow at NBC as the network gives a straight-to-series order to Law & Order: For the Defense. From creator and Emmy-winning producer Dick Wolf, the latest addition to the Law & Order brand will take an unbiased look inside a criminal defense firm. For the Defense will put lawyers in the spotlight along with the criminal justice system with every installment delivering contemporary tales of morality.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Law & Order: For the Defense Gets Direct-to-Series Order From NBC

With the success of the Christopher Meloni-starring newest addition to Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" franchise Law & Order: Organized Crime continuing to impress with its quality along with its ratings (those crossover events with Mariska Hargitay's SVU haven't exactly hurt. either), NBC announced on Monday that it was giving a direct-to-series order for the next addition to the franchise- Law & Order: For the Defense. CSI's Carol Menselsohn is set to serve as showrunner, with the series taking a look inside a criminal defense firm- putting the lawyers (and the criminal justice system) under the microscope, with every week delivering a take on a contemporary morality tale. Along with serving as showrunner, Mendelsohn will executive produce with Wolf, Arthur Forney, Julie Weitz, and Peter Jankowski. The series is set to be produced by Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) and Wolf Entertainment- with the origin of the deal stemming from Wolf and Mendelsohn's respective deals with the studio.
TV SeriesPopculture

New 'Law & Order' Spinoff Gets Series Order at NBC

Yet another Law & Order spinoff is making its way to NBC. On Monday, Deadline reported that NBC gave a straight-to-series order for Law & Order: For the Defense. The show was created by Dick Wolf, who is also the creator behind Law & Order, which initially premiered in 1990, and its many spinoffs including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and, most recently, Law & Order: Organized Crime.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

‘Law & Order’ Defense Attorneys Spinoff a Go at NBC

NBC is further expanding the world of Law & Order. The network has given a straight to series order to Law & Order: For the Defense, the seventh series in producer Dick Wolf’s mega-franchise (not counting the in-limbo L&O: Hate Crimes and the True Crime limited series that dramatized the real-life Menendez murders). Former CSI showrunner Carol Mendelsohn will take the reins of the new series, which centers on the attorneys at a criminal defense firm.
TV SeriesGossip Cop

‘Law & Order’ Spinoff In The Works, How It Changes Everything

There’s a new addition coming to the Law & Order franchise, and this new spin-off series will tackle a different side of the criminal justice system. The new series, which was recently greenlit by NBC, will be called Law & Order: For the Defense and will follow a defense firm. Usually the franchise’s characters are from law enforcement and the prosecution, so this latest spin-off will cover new grounds.
TV SeriesMiddletown Press

NBC's Fall Schedule Heavy on Drama With Two Nights of Dick Wolf Shows

NBC unveiled a 2021-2022 fall season lineup that will feature a stack of “Law & Order” series on Thursdays — giving producer Dick Wolf two full nights of shows on the schedule — as the network courts audiences with dependable procedurals and nary a comedy until mid-season. Thursday nights this...
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

NBC sets fall schedule: Two nights of Dick Wolf shows, no comedies, Brooklyn Nine-Nine in August and This Is Us' final season held for 2022

NBC will devote two full nights a week to Dick Wolf shows: In addition to Wolf's Chicago shows occupying Wednesdays, Thursdays will feature all Law & Order shows with Law & Order: For the Defense joining Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime on the night once occupied by Must-See TV comedies. NBC has also decided to air one season of The Voice next year instead of two. Brooklyn Nine-Nine's final season run will get a summer airing with a post-Olympics boost. After Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NBC won't air any comedies until midseason. Meanwhile, This Is Us will kick off its sixth and final season in early 2022 with a largely uninterrupted run. NBC says holding This Is Us for midseason is the best fan-friendly option. “Still the No. 1 drama on television, This Is Us has obviously been a fan-favorite since its very first episode," said Frances Berwick, chairman of entertainment networks at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "And we know that saying goodbye to the Pearsons is going to be hard enough. So what we wanted to do is honor the fan and give them as close to an uninterrupted run as we could — which is only possible in midseason.” ALSO: NBC greenlights Dick Wolf Los Angeles County Fire Department docuseries LA Fire and Rescue.
California EntertainmentDeadline

NBC Greenlights Dick Wolf Docuseries ‘LA Fire And Rescue’

NBC has ordered yet another Dick Wolf series, this time in the reality TV genre. The network has greenlit LA Fire and Rescue, a docuseries from the producers of Wolf’s Chicago Fire, that takes a deep dive into the stories of the firefighters in the Los Angeles County Fire Department, who put their lives on the line daily.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Law & Order' Boss Dick Wolf Gets Another New Series at NBC

As if two entire nights of his productions were not enough, Law & Order and One Chicago mastermind Dick Wolf will produce another series for NBC during the 2021-2022 television season. LA Fire and Rescue is similar to Chicago Fire, except it will follow the real-life heroes of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, who fight massive wildfires every year. The series will debut during the 2021-2022 midseason, meaning it will likely not air until sometime next year.
California Entertainmentprogramminginsider.com

NBC Announces 2021-22 Schedule: Just 3 New Series, All Dramas, This Fall

With no comedies on its primetime line-up for the first time since 1948, NBC has announced just three new series, all dramas, for this fall. The new dramas are “Ordinary Joe”, which is centered around the idea of how choices made in a single moment can alter the course of life forever; “La Brea,” which follows the aftermath of a massive sinkhole that opens in Los Angeles revealing a mysterious primeval land; and “Law & Order: For the Defense,” the latest spinoff in the veteran franchise puts lawyers under the microscope.
TV SeriesPosted by
Oxygen

Can't Get Enough 'Law And Order'? Good News: A Brand New Spinoff Is Coming Soon

The hit franchise, which debuted in 1990 and includes various series, including "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and the new "Law & Order: Organized Crime," recently announced it'll be adding another spinoff to the mix. And this time, it won't be about putting criminals behind bars — instead, in an intriguing twist, it will put viewers at the defense attorney's table as they work to clear their clients' names.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Upfront Week Lowdown: TV Networks Fight for Relevance as Streaming Dominance Grows

TV network chiefs prepare to sell themselves a year after streaming swallowed the bundle. For years during May’s Upfront Week, television network executives have trotted out stars to sell advertisers on why good old-fashioned linear TV is the best place to spend marketing dollars. That pitch has become harder to make as the number of linear viewers has dwindled and the companies that own those networks have reorganized to prioritize streaming.