Florida Crime & Safety

Brushfire spreads to boat building facility in Fort Pierce

By Jon Shainman
By 
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 8 hours ago
Investigators are looking into what started a fire that created a potentially dangerous situation for firefighters in St. Lucie County on Wednesday.

Just after 12:30 p.m., crews were called to a brushfire that spread to the Twin Vee boat building facility located at US 1 and Edwards Road.

When they arrived, they discovered the fire was inside two outbuildings, which were both filled with chemicals.

"There's resin in the building, and it was burning and with high winds we had today, you have the smoke and fumes going across the building. We had the railroad shut down for a while to prevent trains from coming through here," said St. Lucie County Fire District Division Chief William French.

The building was evacuated, and the fire was brought under control just before 1:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but one boat was destroyed.

WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

