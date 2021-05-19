College Town: Clark University launching new genocide studies program

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass. (May 6, 2021) — MassBay Community College is pleased to announce eight new programs that will now be offered to students in an exclusively online format, and one hybrid health science program, beginning in fall 2021. These nine programs have been available to students in an in-person format, but understanding some students would prefer to study remotely, the College has expanded the option to complete these associate degree and certificate programs fully online.