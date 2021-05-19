College Town: Clark University launching new genocide studies program
WORCESTER — Clark University this fall will launch a new doctorate program in genocide studies, the school announced this week. The new initiative, which is based at the Strassler Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, builds upon Clark’s existing specialized doctoral track that focuses on the history of the Holocaust, Armenian Genocide, the 1994 Rwandan Genocide, and other instances of genocide and mass violence, according to the university.www.telegram.com