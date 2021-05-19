newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

College Town: Clark University launching new genocide studies program

telegram.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER — Clark University this fall will launch a new doctorate program in genocide studies, the school announced this week. The new initiative, which is based at the Strassler Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, builds upon Clark’s existing specialized doctoral track that focuses on the history of the Holocaust, Armenian Genocide, the 1994 Rwandan Genocide, and other instances of genocide and mass violence, according to the university.

www.telegram.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Town#Clark University#Rwandan Genocide#Anna Maria College#Graduate Studies#Graduate College#Graduate Students#College Students#Armenian Genocide#Worcester#The Strassler Center#Social Sciences#Assumption University#Applied Behavior Analysis#Necc#English#The Felix Pollak Prize#Genocide Studies#Legal Studies#Sociology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
CollegesMySanAntonio

University of La Verne Plans New College of Health and Well-Being

LA VERNE, Calif. (PRWEB) May 11, 2021. Plans are now underway to organize a College of Health and Community Well-Being as the fifth college of the University of La Verne. President Devorah Lieberman noted that the new college is the transformational focus of the university’s 2025 Strategic Vision approved by the Board of Trustees in November 2020.
Massachusetts Educationmassbay.edu

MassBay Launches New Online and Hybrid Programs

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass. (May 6, 2021) — MassBay Community College is pleased to announce eight new programs that will now be offered to students in an exclusively online format, and one hybrid health science program, beginning in fall 2021. These nine programs have been available to students in an in-person format, but understanding some students would prefer to study remotely, the College has expanded the option to complete these associate degree and certificate programs fully online.
Idaho Educationboisestate.edu

New programs in the College of Innovation and Design: Request for proposals

The College of Innovation and Design seeks proposals for new degrees, certificates, and courses. The college invites faculty from across campus to submit ideas for compelling, interdisciplinary academic programs. The proposal deadline is June 30. “With several of our programs graduating to homes in other parts of the university, CID’s...
Collegesclarku.edu

Clark University’s Next Provost

I am very pleased to announce that Sebastián Royo, vice president of international affairs and professor of political science at Suffolk University, has been appointed provost and vice president of academic affairs at Clark University effective July 1. In addition to serving as provost, Sebastián will hold a tenured position as professor in Clark’s Department of Political Science.
Collegespontevedrarecorder.com

Clarke alum accepted to honors college to study computer science

For high school seniors bound for higher education, the pandemic continues at a pivotal time in life. Seniors are closing a monumental academic chapter in an unprecedented way and preparing to start a new one with many unknowns. Yet students like Avani Shandilya, a senior at Allen D. Nease High...
MinoritiesThe Tab

University of Cambridge’s new Black Advisory Hub launches online today

The Black Advisory Hub is being launched by the Cambridge Centre for Teaching and Learning (CCTL) today (14/05). This initiative is part of the University’s Access and Participation Plan: Participatory Action Research (APP PAR) Project, which involves CCTL and 18 student co-researchers, and began at the start of the 2019-20 academic year. The project aims to identify the “specific barriers and practices that impact the educational experience and attainment of Black British students and disabled students with mental health conditions.”
CollegesBorger News-Herald

Six colleges and universities launch a national alliance with students designing education’s future

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A national alliance of six colleges and universities, together with hundreds of high school and community partners, announced the launch of REP4, an initiative to change the future of education. Unique to the alliance, students will take the lead conducting “Rapid Education Prototyping” to address the urgent challenges of access and completion to fully deliver on higher education’s promise of social and economic mobility.
EducationRegister Citizen

Wofford College dedicates new environmental studies center

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A private liberal arts college in South Carolina has dedicated an environmental studies center that opened at the beginning of this academic year. The Chandler Center for Environmental Studies at Wofford College has received recognition for its sustainable design, earning three Green Globes from the Green Globes Certification program, the Spartanburg Herald-Journal reported.
Educationwaketech.edu

College Launches New Public Safety Administration Degree

RALEIGH, N.C. (May 11, 2020) – Every time our community is faced with a crisis, public safety officials are called on to manage the front lines, make decisions, and determine an appropriate course of action. Wake Tech is launching a new degree to prepare graduates for leadership roles in public safety.
CollegesU.S. Department of State

26 U.S. Colleges and Universities Receive IDEAS Grants to Build Study Abroad Capacity

The Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, USA Study Abroad branch, and its implementing partner, World Learning are pleased to announce that 26 U.S. colleges and universities have been awarded 2021 IDEAS (Increase and Diversify Education Abroad for U.S. Students) grants under the Capacity Building Program for U.S. Study Abroad. With the support of the IDEAS grants, these institutions will develop and expand study abroad programs around the world that are aligned with U.S. foreign policy goals.
Texas EducationThe Amarillo Pioneer

WTAMU Launching New Education Grad Program

A new graduate degree program at West Texas A&M University will offer convenience and efficiency for teachers looking to step into leadership roles in their school districts. Registration is open now for the new master of education in leadership in curriculum and instruction. The program will replace the current master of education in curriculum and instruction, which will end Aug. 15.
Kentucky Educationlanereport.com

Spalding University to launch Doctor of Physical Therapy program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Spalding University is set to build on its proud tradition of healthcare education in downtown Louisville with the launch of a Doctor of Physical Therapy program in the fall of 2022, along with the full-scale renovation of the campus building that will house it. The entry-level Doctor...