In-N-Out considering adding Beaverton location

Mario Tama/Getty Images

By Emily Scarvie

(BEAVERTON, Ore.) In-N-Out Burger may be opening another location in Oregon soon, this time in Beaverton, KATU reports.

The franchise is eyeing the Hawaiian Time building near Southwest 107th Avenue. The building sits next to a Chick-fil-A. Neighbors were invited to discuss concerns over adding the franschise along Beaverton Hillsdale Highway on Thursday.

People who live and work in the area say they have concerns about the increase in traffic, after seeing long lines at other Oregon In-N-Outs, including the one at Keizer Station that opened in December 2019.

So far the chain has not submitted building applications to the county.

Shake Shack, another burger chain, recently opened its first Oregon location in Beaverton. It’s located at Cedar Hills Boulevard and Walker Road.