In-N-Out considering adding Beaverton location

"The best unit in the complex!" This beautifully updated condo looks over a serene courtyard setting that drowns out the noises of the city. Centrally located, it is right on the beautiful South Park Blocks; close to the streetcar, PSU, restaurants, shops and farmers market. This condo features Stainless Steel appliances, walk-in closet, deck, A/C & Washer/Dryer. Common areas include garden courtyard, gym, hot tub, rooftop sundeck & community room. Prime parking space and storage included.

Great second-floor unit with a balcony that makes you feel like you're part of the vibrant city life below. South-facing and with plenty of direct sunlight throughout the day and newly installed luxury laminate flooring, steps away from the PSU campus and its Farmers Market, the Max train, popular food carts... A charming view of the I-5 bridge really makes you feel like you're part of the unique fabric of Portland. This is an amazing opportunity to own your own space or as an investment.

Build your dream home with award-winning Westlake Development Group on this remarkable, oversized lot in West Linn! More than enough room for a luxury single level home. Incomparable location convenient to shopping, commuting, schools, parks & trails, and more. Don't miss this unique opportunity to build the home of your dreams from start to finish with Oregon's premiere custom home builder. *Price represents estimate of total cost to build a custom home on lot.

Enjoy luxurious living at The Strand. This stylish walk out unit includes newly refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, large windows and an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Large island, custom floating shelves, spacious bedrooms and ample closet space. Concierge service, secure underground parking & excellent schools in a quiet, tranquil location. Gorgeous unit!