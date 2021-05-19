newsbreak-logo
San Juan County, UT

Fire Weather Watch issued for Southeast Utah by NWS

weather.gov
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southeast Utah RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 491 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 491 BELOW 7000 FEET The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM MDT Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 491 Southeast Utah below 7000 feet. * WINDS...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.

alerts.weather.gov
