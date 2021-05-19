newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Brazos, Burleson by NWS

weather.gov
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 15:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Brazos; Burleson; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Grimes; Houston; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Madison; Matagorda Islands; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty; Trinity; Walker; Waller; Washington; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas including the following counties...in south central Texas Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas Austin...Bolivar Peninsula...Brazoria Islands...Brazos Burleson...Chambers...Coastal Brazoria...Coastal Galveston Coastal Harris...Coastal Matagorda...Colorado...Fort Bend Galveston Island...Grimes...Houston...Inland Brazoria...Inland Galveston...Inland Harris...Inland Matagorda...Madison Matagorda Islands...Montgomery...Northern Liberty...Polk...San Jacinto...Southern Liberty...Trinity...Walker...Waller Washington and Wharton. * Through Thursday afternoon * Light to occasional moderate rain continues across portions of the area and will continue into the evening and overnight hours. Assuming the rain rates remain on the low end as forecast, the overall flash flood threat appears to be trending downward and toward a more localized issue versus a widespread threat. That said, area grounds are saturated and creeks and rivers are elevated. Any location that sees brief heavier activity will be prone to rapid runoff and flooding. Locations south and west of a Brenham to Galveston line have seen the highest accumulations the past couple days, and with the exception of ongoing river flooding elsewhere, will be the more prone locations for additional flooding due to runoff. We will continue to evaluate the situation and there is a possibility the Watch is reconfigured and/or cancelled for parts of the area later tonight.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
County
Houston County, TX
County
Matagorda County, TX
County
Waller County, TX
County
Grimes County, TX
County
Fort Bend County, TX
County
Madison County, TX
County
Harris County, TX
City
Brenham, TX
County
Burleson County, TX
City
Austin, TX
County
Montgomery County, TX
County
San Jacinto County, TX
County
Trinity County, TX
County
Polk County, TX
County
Brazos County, TX
City
Galveston, TX
County
Austin County, TX
County
Galveston County, TX
City
Montgomery, TX
County
Wharton County, TX
County
Brazoria County, TX
County
Colorado County, TX
County
Jackson County, TX
County
Walker County, TX
City
Burleson, TX
County
Chambers County, TX
County
Liberty County, TX
County
Washington County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galveston Island#Colorado#Extreme Weather#Texas Flooding#Coastal Flooding#Flash Flooding#River#Severe Flooding#Chambers#Coastal Jackson#Inland Brazoria#Inland Harris#Inland Jackson#Southern Liberty#Trinity#Wharton Flash Flood Watch#The Flash Flood Watch#Brazos Burleson#Coastal Matagorda#Northern Liberty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Galveston The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Eastern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Galveston County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 502 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Alvin, Dickinson, South Houston, La Marque, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Webster, Hitchcock, Manvel, Kemah, Clear Lake, South Belt / Ellington and Greater Hobby Area. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Waller, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Fort Bend; Waller; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas East Central Colorado County in southeastern Texas Northern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas Southern Waller County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 537 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sugar Land, northern Missouri City, northwestern Rosenberg, Stafford, Katy, Richmond, Wharton, Sealy, Brookshire, Eagle Lake, Pecan Grove, Mission Bend, southwestern Eldridge / West Oaks, Town West, Meadows Place, East Bernard, Wallis, Fulshear, Simonton and San Felipe.
Conroe, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FLOODING IN CONROE

REPORTS OF THE FREEWAY FEEDERS FLOODED I-45 AT WILSON AND I-45 AT RIVER PLANTATION. Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas…. Southwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas…. Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas…. * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 313 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to. thunderstorms....
San Jacinto County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive run off from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive run off from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: San Jacinto The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Austin County in southeastern Texas Northern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas West Central Liberty County in southeastern Texas Southern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Southwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Central Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 259 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The rainfall gauge located at Threemile Creek at Joseph Road reported 2.04 inches of rain in 30 minutes. Some locations that will experience flooding include Conroe, Tomball, Hempstead, Prairie View, Bellville, Columbus, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Spring, Kingwood, Shelby, Hockley, Oak Ridge North, Waller, Weimar, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest and Magnolia. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Waller, Washington, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Fort Bend; Waller; Washington; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLORADO...NORTH CENTRAL WHARTON...AUSTIN...SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON...NORTHWESTERN FORT BEND AND SOUTHWESTERN WALLER COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 319 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Columbus, moving southeast at 60 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sealy, Brookshire, Bellville, Columbus, Eagle Lake, Shelby, Weimar, Wallis, Simonton, San Felipe, Pattison, Industry, Egypt, New Ulm, Cat Spring, Altair, Frelsburg, Garwood and Rock Island.
Chambers County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Chambers, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Chambers; Montgomery The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 313 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. 2.48 Inches of rain has fallen in 30 minutes at the gauge located at Cedar Bayou and FM 1960. Some locations that will experience flooding include Northern Baytown, Humble, Liberty, Dayton, Barrett, Highlands, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Kingwood, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Old River-Winfree, Ames, Cove, Lake Houston Dam, Sheldon, Lake Houston, Atascocita and Hunterwood. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Chambers County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chambers, Harris, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Chambers; Harris; Liberty The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 321 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. The gauge at Cedar Bayou and FM 1960 received 4.08 inches in the last hour. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Baytown, Humble, Liberty, Dayton, Barrett, Highlands, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Kingwood, Spring, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Old River-Winfree, Ames, Cove, Lake Houston Dam, Sheldon, Lake Houston and Atascocita. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grimes, Walker, Waller, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Grimes; Walker; Waller; Washington The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Grimes County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Southwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Walker County in southeastern Texas Northern Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 209 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Northern Conroe, southeastern Huntsville, Hempstead, Willis, Panorama Village, New Waverly, Montgomery, Todd Mission, Lake Conroe Dam, Huntsville State Park, Dobbin, Dacus and Plantersville. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Harris County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive run off from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive run off from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Austin County in southeastern Texas Northern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas West Central Liberty County in southeastern Texas Southern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Southwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Central Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 259 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The rainfall gauge located at Threemile Creek at Joseph Road reported 2.04 inches of rain in 30 minutes. Some locations that will experience flooding include Conroe, Tomball, Hempstead, Prairie View, Bellville, Columbus, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Spring, Kingwood, Shelby, Hockley, Oak Ridge North, Waller, Weimar, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest and Magnolia. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Colorado, Jackson, Matagorda, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 11:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brazoria; Colorado; Jackson; Matagorda; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Jackson County in south central Texas Southwestern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Northern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Southern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1126 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continuing to produce heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across the area with localized rainfall totals of up to 8 to 10 inches. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bay City, El Campo, Edna, Sweeny, Ganado, Blessing, Markham, Van Vleck, Danevang, Midfield, Louise, Wadsworth, Cordele and Morales. Additional rainfall amounts of up to 2 to 3 inches per hour are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

High Water Locations

Some high-water locations have been reported in the Houston-area. Houston TranStar reports the following high-water locations:. IH-69 Northbound At FM-2919/Lum Rd in Fort Bend County - Right Lane. SH-225 Eastbound At ALLEN GENOA RD - 2 Frontage Road Lanes. The Conroe Police Department reports:. The 800 blk of IH-45 feeder,...
Liberty County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Northern Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Montgomery; Northern Liberty SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN FORT BEND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY...EAST CENTRAL WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 322 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms near Bush Intercontinental Airport, or near Greater Greenspoint, moving southeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pasadena, northeastern Sugar Land, Baytown, Deer Park, Stafford, South Houston, Bellaire, Humble, West University Place, Katy, Galena Park, Tomball, Jacinto City, Jersey Village, Dayton, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Beach City and Cloverleaf.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Houston, Polk, Trinity, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Houston, Angelina, Polk and Trinity Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Diboll. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.0 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of boat ramps, paths, and trails. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Neches affecting Cherokee, Houston and Anderson Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Neches. * Until further notice. * At 8:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.5 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will fall to 12.4 feet and then begin rising this afternoon. It will then rise again to 13.0 feet Wednesday morning. It will fall to 12.9 feet and then begin rising Friday morning then rise again. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground away from the river.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Wet week in store for the Houston region

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to drench the Houston-area every day this week, possibly dumping a combined 6 to 10 inches of rain throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service. Higher rainfalls amounts are possible in isolated areas. Multiple storm systems will move in from the southwestern...
Kemah, TXkemahtx.gov

Weather Monitoring 05.17.21 9:30 AM

The City of Kemah Emergency Management continues to monitor the possible weather developments making their way towards our region. As we continue to track these developments, now is a good time to review your significant weather event preparedness plans. In addition to our Emergency Preparedness document for a quick overview...
Montgomery County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, San Jacinto, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Montgomery; San Jacinto; Walker SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN MONTGOMERY SOUTHWESTERN SAN JACINTO AND SOUTHEASTERN WALKER COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 207 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of New Waverly, or 7 miles northwest of Willis, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Northern Conroe, Willis, Panorama Village, Cut And Shoot, New Waverly, Montgomery and Evergreen.
Matagorda County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Matagorda, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Matagorda; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Palacios, moving northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Matagorda, Bay City, Palacios, South Texas Nuclear Plant, Markham and Wadsworth.