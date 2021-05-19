Flash Flood Watch issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Brazos, Burleson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 15:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Brazos; Burleson; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Grimes; Houston; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Madison; Matagorda Islands; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty; Trinity; Walker; Waller; Washington; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas including the following counties...in south central Texas Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas Austin...Bolivar Peninsula...Brazoria Islands...Brazos Burleson...Chambers...Coastal Brazoria...Coastal Galveston Coastal Harris...Coastal Matagorda...Colorado...Fort Bend Galveston Island...Grimes...Houston...Inland Brazoria...Inland Galveston...Inland Harris...Inland Matagorda...Madison Matagorda Islands...Montgomery...Northern Liberty...Polk...San Jacinto...Southern Liberty...Trinity...Walker...Waller Washington and Wharton. * Through Thursday afternoon * Light to occasional moderate rain continues across portions of the area and will continue into the evening and overnight hours. Assuming the rain rates remain on the low end as forecast, the overall flash flood threat appears to be trending downward and toward a more localized issue versus a widespread threat. That said, area grounds are saturated and creeks and rivers are elevated. Any location that sees brief heavier activity will be prone to rapid runoff and flooding. Locations south and west of a Brenham to Galveston line have seen the highest accumulations the past couple days, and with the exception of ongoing river flooding elsewhere, will be the more prone locations for additional flooding due to runoff. We will continue to evaluate the situation and there is a possibility the Watch is reconfigured and/or cancelled for parts of the area later tonight.