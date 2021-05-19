Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 295 BELOW 9500 FEET The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning below 9500 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 295 Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area below 9500 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.