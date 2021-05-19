Special Weather Statement issued for Andrews, Gaines by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Andrews; Gaines SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL ANDREWS AND SOUTH CENTRAL GAINES COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 341 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Andrews, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Andrews, Florey and Andrews County Airport.

alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Andrews, Ector, Winkler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Andrews; Ector; Winkler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ECTOR...SOUTH CENTRAL ANDREWS AND NORTHEASTERN WINKLER COUNTIES At 621 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Goldsmith, or 18 miles northeast of Kermit, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Goldsmith and Notrees. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gaines A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GAINES COUNTY At 728 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Gaines County Airport, or 10 miles south of Seminole, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Seminole, Seagraves, Seagraves Airport, Gaines County Airport, Loop and Gaines County Park. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gaines FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR CENTRAL GAINES COUNTY At 1020 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported flooding along US 385 south of Seagraves. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Light rain continues across the area and most flooding should subside shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Seminole, Seagraves, Gaines County Airport, Seagraves Airport, Gaines County Park, Paynes Corner and Loop. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Flood Advisory issued for Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gaines The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Gaines County in western Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 751 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Seminole, Seagraves, Gaines County Airport, Seagraves Airport, Gaines County Park, Paynes Corner, Loop, McKenzie Lake and Higginbotham. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Andrews, Borden, Dawson, Howard, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Dawson; Howard; Martin The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Andrews County in western Texas Southwestern Borden County in western Texas Northwestern Howard County in western Texas Martin County in western Texas Southeastern Dawson County in western Texas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 723 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles west of Lenorah, or 16 miles north of Midland, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lamesa, Ackerly, Lenorah, Los Ybanez, Tarzan, Sparenberg, Tenmile, Patricia, Vealmoor and Klondike. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Gaines, Glasscock, Winkler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gaines; Glasscock; Winkler The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico Lea County in southeastern New Mexico Andrews County in western Texas Southwestern Dawson County in western Texas Ector County in western Texas Gaines County in western Texas Glasscock County in western Texas Southwestern Howard County in western Texas Northeastern Loving County in western Texas Martin County in western Texas Midland County in western Texas Northern Reagan County in western Texas Northern Winkler County in western Texas * Until 400 AM MDT /500 AM CDT/. * At 1247 AM MDT /147 AM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to heavy rain showers. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Midland, Odessa, Hobbs, Big Spring, Andrews, Lovington, Seminole, Kermit, Eunice, Seagraves, Jal, Greenwood, Garden City, Stanton, Goldsmith, Forsan, West Odessa, and Nadine.