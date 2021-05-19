Special Weather Statement issued for Andrews, Gaines by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Andrews; Gaines SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL ANDREWS AND SOUTH CENTRAL GAINES COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 341 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Andrews, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Andrews, Florey and Andrews County Airport.alerts.weather.gov