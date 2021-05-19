Special Weather Statement issued for Andrews, Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gaines FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR CENTRAL GAINES COUNTY At 1020 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported flooding along US 385 south of Seagraves. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Light rain continues across the area and most flooding should subside shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Seminole, Seagraves, Gaines County Airport, Seagraves Airport, Gaines County Park, Paynes Corner and Loop. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED