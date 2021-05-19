newsbreak-logo
Larimer County, CO

Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS

 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 14:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Larimer THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL LARIMER COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

Larimer County, CO
Boulder County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 348 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Boulder, or 27 miles northwest of Denver, moving northwest at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Boulder, Jamestown, Sunshine and Niwot.
Broomfield, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 348 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Boulder, or 27 miles northwest of Denver, moving northwest at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Boulder, Jamestown, Sunshine and Niwot.
Boulder County, COweather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 08:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org Target Area: Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet; South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...A lull in snowfall will occur this morning. However moderate to heavy snow will redevelop by midday. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches expected by 6 pm with the highest amounts above 7500 feet. * WHERE...Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks, The Northern Front Range Foothills, and The Southern Front Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the commute this evening.