If you or someone you love has to deal with chronic pain every day, then it can be a real challenge. Some days can be good and some days can be terrible, and it is hard to know what it will be one day from the next. You should also think about the triggers for chronic pain and one good day doing certain activities could then mean that you’re out of action for a few days after. You really have to know yourself and know how you can deal with your symptoms specifically.