In Ongoing Numbers Game, 5 More UW Players Swap Out Their Jerseys

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 8 hours ago
University of Washington football numbers keep changing, just like the wind blowing off Lake Washington and into Husky Stadium.

Nearly three weeks after the spring game was held, five more UW players have swapped out their jersey digits, giving themselves a new game-day identity.

Four of them went smaller, but leave it to the punter to flipflop back to his original shirt.

Texas A&M transfer Jeremiah Martin, a senior and a starting candidate at outside linebacker, wore No. 15 in his three seasons with the Aggies, switched to No. 9 for his month of UW spring ball and now will pull on No. 3, Elijah Molden's former digit.

Ja'Lynn Polk, the Texas Tech newcomer, a sophomore and a starting candidate at wide receiver, wore No. 23 throughout Husky spring practice, but will change to No. 12, the same jersey he wore for the Red Raiders. He'll share that number with redshirt freshman cornerback Jacobe Covington, his defensive opposite.

Walk-on freshman quarterback Camden Sirmon, who wore No. 20 during spring football, has traded it in for No. 18, a number more befitting a college football signal-caller. He could have matched his fellow quarterback cousin, Jacob Sirmon, who wore No. 11 and 3 during his three seasons with the Huskies before transferring to Central Michigan.

Mishael Powell, a walk-on sophomore cornerback who spent a lot of time with the No. 1 defense this spring while All-America candidate Trent McDuffie was held out for injury or whatever reason, has shifted from No. 34 to 23.

Finally, there's the confounding Race Porter, the Husky punter. He wore No. 46 for five seasons, was listed at No. 11 for the past three weeks, and has switched back to 46. No doubt, he must be superstitious.

