Instagram, Merchbar Link Up To Help Artists Boost Online Sales
The pandemic created online retail challenges for performing artists. Now, Merchbar and Instagram said in a press release that they have a solution. The two companies said they are out to “create new ways for fans to discover and buy products from their favorite artists” online. The goal is to provide 4,300 artists, labels and creators with Instagram’s shopping features. In addition, new features will let artists more easily support others' work and even promote content they create together.www.pymnts.com