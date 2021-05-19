newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Instagram, Merchbar Link Up To Help Artists Boost Online Sales

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 8 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The pandemic created online retail challenges for performing artists. Now, Merchbar and Instagram said in a press release that they have a solution. The two companies said they are out to “create new ways for fans to discover and buy products from their favorite artists” online. The goal is to provide 4,300 artists, labels and creators with Instagram’s shopping features. In addition, new features will let artists more easily support others' work and even promote content they create together.

www.pymnts.com
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Ceo#Content Online#Live Online#Shopping Online#Instagram Live#Link#Artists#Online Retail Challenges#Brands#Music Partnerships#Discover#Money#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
MakeupThe Tab

Who are the makeup artists on BBC’s Glow Up and what are their Instagrams?

If you haven’t been watching Glow Up on BBC iPlayer, what the hell have you been doing?. Heading into its fourth episode of season three tonight, the Maya Jama fronted competition show tests the skills and versatility of 10 MUAs as they compete to become Britain’s next makeup star. The show pushes the competitors to step out of their comfort zone and push the boundaries of what is possible with a makeup palette and raw talent.
Visual ArtPrint Magazine

Top Five Risograph Artists To Follow On Instagram

I went to an art festival not so recently, in pre-covid times, if you will, and I continuously found myself in awe of a particular medium. I couldn’t quite put my finger on the exact technique; it wasn’t screen print and it wasn’t a digital print, but I didn’t know exactly what the neon style was.
Internetpopculturetimes.com

Online Free Instagram Followers and Likes to Increase Instagram Profile Credibility

GetInsta is one of the famous and top recommended app to increase the popularity and the credibility of the profile. There are massive ranges of ideas and useful strategies which can be helpful and have interesting feature plans to proceed with easy and simple approaching standards. Increase the credibility of the profile and make sure how to get satisfied and which patterns and work plans can be accessible and approachable to match with your interests and the trust levels to follow step-by-step integration of plans. Proceed with easy and simple approaching parameters to download Instagram auto liker and carefully analyze up to what levels of followers strength do you need and how tits can be effective and have versatile feature plans to proceed with easy and simple approaching parameters.
BusinessNew Haven Register

Facebook's Head of Oculus and VR Is Leaving the Company

Hugo Barra, who has served as VP of Facebook Reality Labs for the past four years — overseeing the social giant’s Oculus team and its VR and augmented reality development projects — is exiting his post. Barra announced his departure in a Facebook post Monday, saying May 17 is his...
Internetinfluencive.com

Boosting Your Engagement and Getting Free Instagram Followers

Almost 80% of American businesses now use social media as part of their overall marketing strategy. Social media can boost your brand awareness and help you reach new customers. It can also help you generate engagement and fresh leads. Without a strong social media following, however, your competitors could get...
RecipesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Food Artists of Instagram Found New Ways to Connect During Quarantine

A year ago, Paris Starn was creating, testing and posting pictures of ornate and complicated pastries as an extension of her brand, Paris 99—a line of hand-sewn, scalloped silhouettes conjuring a bygone femininity, that of a (slightly more risque) 16th century picnic. Her baking was an added bonus for followers of her account: a praline paris-brest, its tan surface matching her perfectly manicured nails; soft and airy cotton candy cupcakes with cloud-like frosting; home-made croissant cake hybrids shot against a checkerboard background. The textures of the flaky pastry, the sounds (crunchy, chewy, ASMR-friendly) and environments of these desserts were just one aspect of her Paris 99 universe. But a year ago, when the world traded pants for sweatsuits, her clothing sales plummeted, and so her cooking practice took center stage.
Internetspectrumnews1.com

Parents decry Instagram-for-kids plan from Facebook

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — One more social media platform could come to the fingertips of even younger users. Now, parents and grandparents want Facebook's CEO to hear their perspectives about the potential new social media network for younger kids. The company is considering launching an Instagram for children under 13 years old. That doesn't sit well for 44 attorneys general, the Kentucky Youth Advocates (KYA) and some parents.
InternetNew York Post

This Instagram growth training bundle is on sale for less than $20

Discover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Ten years ago, we had no idea that we could make money from a photo and video sharing platform. But in today’s age of advanced technology and apps, we can!
Internetnintendo-power.com

Social Conversation Virus

A tweet exchange immediately went viral on the internet and has already made history. Heroes? Telegram e WhatsApp: Actually Russian site a few days ago Using the sensor tower report To tease the contestant with a monument. Taking the icons of the Windows Recycle Bin, Telegram added the 2021 version...
Internetkfgo.com

Will Facebook ever be replaced?

Will Facebook die? Will it be replaced? Will it fade? I’ve been thinking it would happen. Not sure when. But let’s realize in a world full of “the latest fad” odds are it won’t last forever will it? I’ll never profess to be a social media expert or a techno-wizard.
InternetPosted by
Interesting Engineering

New Hack Tool Links Facebook Accounts to Private Emails

A new tool that links email addresses to Facebook accounts has been circulating since Tuesday, April 20. The tool shows users which email addresses are linked to which Facebook accounts — even when users opted to keep their emails private, and can allegedly do so on a mass-scale of millions of email addresses a day, as co-founder and CTO of cybercrime intelligence firm, Hudson Rock, Alon Gal wrote on Twitter.
Internetknowtechie.com

Facebook has copied yet another feature from Twitter

The social media giants have a problem. Okay, multiple problems but one of the most egregious is people sharing content without reading it, because the headline sounds like something they agree with. Facebook is now testing out a prompt that knows if you’re trying to share an article you’ve not read and asks you to go read it.
Internetthenationalnews.com

Facebook blocks Signal’s Instagram ad account

Facebook blocked encrypted messaging app Signal from running a series of Instagram ads that would show users the personal data the photo-sharing network and its social media behemoth owner collect from them. “Signal tried to use Instagram ads to display the data Facebook collects about you and sells access to....
Behind Viral VideosWired UK

How algorithms took creativity out of social media

In early January 2018, a shocking and disturbing video became one of the top ten ‘Trending’ clips on YouTube. The video – which prompted a global backlash and is now an infamous moment in YouTube history – saw then-22-year-old internet personality Logan Paul explore Japan’s Aokigahara forest, known as a site for suicide, before sharing footage of a corpse with his subscribers, which at the time numbered 15 million (now 23 million). After Paul deleted his video, third-party copies also reached YouTube’s Trending page.
CelebritiesPage Six

Sydney Sweeney posts tearful Instagram clip after online bullying

Nothing euphoric about this. “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney took to Instagram Live for a tearful confessional Saturday after a Twitter troll mocked her appearance, calling her a “Muppet” and “ugly.”. “Apparently I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly,” Sweeney begins the clip.”I think it’s really important for...
CelebritiesPosted by
Interesting Engineering

New Deepfake Tech Allows Celebrities to License Their Voice

Despite growing concern over the fact that deepfake technology could lead us irreversibly into the age of post-truth, some companies are still hell-bent on pushing it as a viable consumer-friendly product. The latest such company, Veritone, aims to monetize deepfakes that allow celebrities to make endorsements without ever saying a word, the company explained in a recent blog post.
Behind Viral VideosBBC

Covid-19: YouTube launches vaccination ad campaign

YouTube has launched a multi-million-pound advertising campaign to encourage young people in the UK to get vaccinated against Covid-19. It said the partnership with the NHS would involve ads on buses, billboards, bus stops and YouTube, with the video-sharing site paying for them. YouTube has been criticised for being slow...
Internetsharecaster.com

Facebook’s ‘Instagram for children’ plans face fierce backlash

Facebook-owned Instagram has received a raft of fierce criticism soon after its announcement of a children’s version of the popular image and video-sharing social networking service. Facebook first announced that Instagram would be creating a children’s version of the application in March of this year, specifying that it would be...