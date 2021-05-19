United Way Of Pottawatomie Welcomes Executive Director

Greetings Shawnee! The Square 8’s Square Dancing Club is back in the swing of things, as the club is now meeting again on the second and fourth Saturdays at the Senior Recreation Center located at 401 N. Bell. Square Dancers gather at 7 p.m. for food, fellowship, and beginner’s guidance, then everyone grabs a partner in groups of 8 for dancing from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. All ages are welcome to come visit, then you can find out more about joining the club by talking with members. For more information about Square Dancing, call us at the Senior Rec Center at 405-878-1528.