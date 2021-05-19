United Way Of Pottawatomie Welcomes Executive Director
United Way of Pottawatomie County welcomes Sandy Vanderburg as its next Executive Director. Vanderburg will bring more than 10 years of hospitality, sales, and management experience to United Way of Pottawatomie County. In addition to her professional experience, Vanderburg has been an active member of the Shawnee community, volunteering for Junior Service League, participating in Leadership Shawnee and serving as the hospitality leader for Life Church Shawnee.www.countywidenews.com