Obituaries

Victor Shane Lowe

By Alex Sloan
countywidenews.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVictor Shane Lowe, 51, lifelong resident of Shawnee, Oklahoma, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Shawnee. He was born March 31, 197, to Amos Lowe and Carol (Ellis) Haney in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Victor was raised in Shawnee and attended Sequoyah Indian boarding school in Tahlequah. He was a proud member...

