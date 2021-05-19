newsbreak-logo
Government

No need to spend taxpayer money on ‘worthless’ investigation of Capitol riot (Your Letters)

By Your Letters
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 9 hours ago
The Republicans, led by Rep. John Katko, and the House Democrats have reached a deal to form a commission to investigate the January assault on the U.S. Capitol. The Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson, claims the attack is of national significance. Is it really or is it an ongoing fixation by Democrats and weak Republicans (RINOs) to try to further implicate President Trump? I have even read that this committee is to be “modeled” after the Commission that was assembled to investigate the cause of the 9/11 attacks. To compare or mention the two events in the same discussion is an insult to the intelligence of every American and those who lost their lives in the September 11 attacks.

