We had planned this to be a This and That About That and This Week but there are a couple of very important items that ought to be addressed first:. IMPORTANT ITEM NO. 1 - Welcome Dr. Posey. As most regular readers of this newspaper are aware, Dr. Matt Posey has been chosen as the new superintendent of the Bethel School System and plans to report to Bethel Acres in July. He has been superintendent at Oilton, his home district, for 17 years. Congratulations, Dr. Posey. You're coming to a fine district with a solid reputation. We're looking forward to working with you and we feel like the parents and students at Bethel feel the same way ... well ... most of them, anyway.