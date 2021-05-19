Downtown is sporting a splash of color ahead of the unveiling of Allegheny Overlook Park

PITTSBURGH — For the next five months, the usual traffic lanes and yellow dividing lines on Fort Duquesne Boulevard will look a lot more lively.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is turning the lanes into a pop up park called Allegheny Overlook, where the city plans to host live music, food and other summertime fun.

On Wednesday, the lanes got a fresh coat of bright paint and a new mural was created, courtesy of local artist @JYoriginals.

Performances during the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival next month will also be held in the space.