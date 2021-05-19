newsbreak-logo
Oklahoma Sports

Tecumseh Grapplers Qualify For National Tournament

By Alex Sloan
countywidenews.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter high school wrestling ended the regular season, the Tecumseh coaches began a program of Freestyle and Greco-Roman Wrestling for the Savage grapplers who were interested. The Savages found success on the mat at a number of tournaments and had wrestlers place in every event. Over the first weekend of May, the Savages went to a Union National Qualifier in Tulsa and two of the wrestlers qualified for the National Tournament in Fargo North Dakota. Savage wrestlers Wyatt England and JD Sigman each qualified for the National Tournament Fargo. England, a sophomore at Tecumseh, qualified in Greco at 220 pounds. Freshman Sigman qualified at 145 pounds in both Freestyle and Greco.

www.countywidenews.com
