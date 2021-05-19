newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cubs without Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez to take on the Nationals

By Braulio Perez
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 9 hours ago

In some concerning news for the Chicago Cubs and skipper David Ross, both Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez are being held out of Wednesday’s lineup. With the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs getting ready to face off on Wednesday, the latter will be taking the field without two of its biggest stars. Moments ago, the Cubs revealed their lineup for the showdown, with both Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez not being included.

fansided.com
FanSided

FanSided

93K+
Followers
266K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Eric Sogard
Person
David Bote
Person
Jesse Rogers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Left Field#The Chicago Cubs#Cubtogether#Cubs#Espn#Nl Central#Shortstop#Skipper David Ross#Tonight#Rival St Louis#Stars#Winners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Nationals series preview

As you’ll see below, this will be Reunion Week at Wrigley Field with so many former Cubs players and staff coming back to the North Side. (FWIW, there is exactly one former member of the Nationals on this year’s Cubs. Third base coach Willie Harris played for Washington from 2008-10.)
MLBchatsports.com

Watch: Anthony Rizzo Walk-Off Single Leads Cubs to Sweep of Dodgers

Anthony Rizzo finally had a day off and yet he found a way to contribute, leading the Cubs to a big win tonight with his run-scoring single in the bottom of the 11th inning. That ensured the Cubs of a series sweep over the Los Angeles Dodgers. A timely bounce-back series for the team as they’ll look to get back to over .500 this weekend in a home series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
MLBtheScore

Benches clear in Cubs-Reds game as Garrett, Baez have shouting match

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds got into it Saturday when Amir Garrett striking out Anthony Rizzo led to both benches clearing during the eighth inning. Immediately following Rizzo's strikeout, Garrett seemed to gloat before turning to the opposing dugout and yelling. Cubs shortstop Javier Baez jumped the railing, and...
MLBchatsports.com

Amir Garrett’s suspension is excessive, but Javier Baez’s fine is disgraceful

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) and Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sal Romano (47) hold back Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett (50) as the benches clear in the eighth inning. It’s no surprise that Major League Baseball imposed a suspension against Cincinnati Reds reliever Amir Garrett for his actions...
MLBSFGate

Chicago Cubs-Atlanta Runs

Cubs first. Anthony Rizzo flies out to deep right field to Ronald Acuna Jr.. Willson Contreras singles to left field. Matt Duffy singles to shallow right field. Willson Contreras to third. Kris Bryant singles to right field. Matt Duffy to second. Willson Contreras scores. Javier Baez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Kris Bryant out at second. Matt Duffy to third. Javier Baez to second. Matt Duffy scores. Jason Heyward flies out to left field to Marcell Ozuna.
MLBMidland Daily News

Pittsburgh-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs first. Joc Pederson singles to left field. Kris Bryant grounds out to shallow infield, Todd Frazier to Colin Moran. Joc Pederson to second. Javier Baez grounds out to shortstop, Erik Gonzalez to Colin Moran. Joc Pederson to third. Anthony Rizzo reaches on error, advances to 2nd. Joc Pederson scores. Fielding error by Phillip Evans. Willson Contreras walks. Matt Duffy grounds out to shortstop, Erik Gonzalez to Colin Moran.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Javier Baez: Goes yard in Game 2

Baez went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers. Baez went 0-for-2 with a walk (just his second of the season) in the Cubs' 7-1 win in Game 1, but he made his presence felt in Game 2 -- he came into the game and reached on a fielder's choice as a pinch hitter in the sixth, then launched a two-run shot with two outs in the bottom of the eighth. The slick-fielding shortstop now has eight homers and 24 RBI this season, matching his totals in both categories from last season in 34 fewer games.
MLBaudacy.com

Tired of his 'garbage' antics, Cubs blast Reds' Amir Garrett: 'He needs to respect the game'

(670 The Score) The Cubs are tired of Reds reliever Amir Garrett’s antics, which continued as Chicago earned a 3-2 win at Cincinnati on Saturday. After Garrett struck out Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo with one out in the eighth inning, he celebrated by punching his own chest and appeared to share some words with Rizzo. That upset Cubs shortstop Javier Baez, who yelled at Garrett from the dugout. Garrett responded by taking a few steps in the Cubs’ direction, which led to both benches and bullpens to emptying. No punches were thrown, nor was anyone ejected, but the Cubs had plenty to say afterward.
MLBnumberfire.com

Javier Baez (back) back in Cubs' lineup Wednesday afternoon

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez (back) is back in the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's interleague game against left-hander Sam Hentges and the Cleveland Indians. Baez was expected back on Tuesday before being a late scratch. He will return to shortstop and the cleanup spot after exiting Saturday's contest early with back tightness. Eric Sogard will play second base Wednesday after covering shortstop for Baez. Ildemaro Vargas will be the Cubs' designated hitter and David Bote will bat fifth from the hot corner. Matt Duffy will bat leadoff and man left field while Joc Pederson has been bumped down to eighth. Kris Bryant is out of the lineup with an illness.
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Javy Baez Is Back, But Kris Bryant Is Not

The Cubs dropped the first half of this two-game series in Cleveland yesterday, but they have a better matchup against not-Shane-Bieber today. Here’s the Cubs lineup for the finale in Cleveland (before an off-day tomorrow). Chicago Cubs Lineup:. 1. Matt Duffy, LF. 2. Willson Contreras, C. 3. Anthony Rizzo, 1B.
MLBSFGate

Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Runs

Reds first. Tyler Naquin doubles to deep center field. Nick Castellanos singles to third base, advances to 2nd. Tyler Naquin scores. Throwing error by David Bote. Joey Votto grounds out to shallow right field, Nico Hoerner to Anthony Rizzo. Nick Castellanos to third. Mike Moustakas out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Jason Heyward. Nick Castellanos scores. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Steals by Cubs first basemen and pitchers

A previous post documented the 10 steals of home by Cubs catchers since 1920. That post also noted that the Cubs have had exactly 500 steals of any base by their catchers during the entire Modern Era, which began in 1901. That got me thinking about 2 other positions not...
MLBnumberfire.com

Javier Baez batting third for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Baez returns to the lineup at shortstop and will bat third versus right-hander Walker Beuhler and the Dodgers. Eric Sogard moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Baez for 8.6 FanDuel points...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Retreats to bench

Rizzo isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. Rizzo will be on the bench for the first time this season after he went 3-for-13 with a home run, a triple, two runs, two RBI and three strikeouts in the last three games. Kris Bryant will shift to first base while Matt Duffy starts at third.