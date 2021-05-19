UPDATE: One arrested in Carencro shooting

We have an update on the continuing investigation into a shooting that happened Tuesday in the 4400 block of University Ave.

Officers responded to the scene in front of Karen's Grocery in Carencro at around 11:30 am on Tuesday, May 18.

Records show that Brandrelon K. Ross, 20, of Lafayette, was booked by Carencro Police with illegal use of weapons, illegal possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, use of a firearm in a firearm-free zone, and obstruction of justice. His bond has been set at $51,000, records show.

However, court records show Ross currently is on probation in connection with a robbery charge. In January 2020, he was formally charged with armed robbery in connection with a December 2019 incident. In December 2020, he received a deal and pleaded no contest to an amended, less serious charge of simple robbery. His plea form indicates that he was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended, with two years of probation instead. The court ordered that his "bracelet" would be removed and his probation would be terminated after a year if he didn't violate the conditions.

In April 2021, the conditions of his probation were filed, which included the order that he not possess any firearms.

Court records also indicate Ross is facing trial in connection with a 2019 incident in which he's accused of stealing a car, illegally possessing a weapon and resisting arrest by failing to stop when an officer tried to pull him over, court records show. The most recent event in that case was a pretrial hearing that was scheduled for December 2020 but did not take place.

No one was injured in the Tuesday incident, which happened around midday outside of the grocery store on University Avenue. It's just a block or so away from Carencro Middle School. School wasn't in session yesterday because of the weather.

We spoke with a witness, Markcody Arceneaux, who was standing outside Karen's when the shooting started.

"Im standing up right outside the car, got somebody in a car, my cousins in the car, we hear bop bop bop bop, all hit the ground," Arceneaux said.

"We all hit the ground, they played the cameras back, everyone was biting concrete. It was at least 7 or 8 came from this way, 7 or 8 come from this way, you can hear them ricocheting off the ground. Ting ting ting. It was scary," Arceneaux said.

Carencro Police Chief David Anderson said a search is ongoing for two others in the incident. Police say shots were fired from the Auto Zone parking lot and Karen's grocery.

"I know after the shots, he ran off that way, and I had to go, I had to go. It was very traumatic," Arceneaux said.

During the incident, Anderson says that five shots were fired between the three suspects.

Katie Easter was live at the scene with an update: