Three Seminole State College students were recently named to the All-Oklahoma Academic Team and one student received a President's Tuition Waiver from the Oklahoma Association of Community Colleges. SSC students Michelle Mayfield of Shawnee, Taryn Washburn of Shawnee and Tema Yargee of Okemah were named to the All-Oklahoma Academic Team. The All-Oklahoma Academic Team Program provides statewide recognition to outstanding two-year college students. To be eligible, students must be nominated by their college president to the All-USA Academic Team. Nominees must be eligible to graduate during the 2020-2021 academic year and have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5. Medallions and certificates were mailed to honorees. Concurrent SSC student Brent White received a $1000 President's Tuition Waiver from the OACC. White will graduate from Dale High School later this month and will attend SSC in the fall. Recipients of the waiver had to be a graduating high school senior and have a minimum 3.5 grade point average.