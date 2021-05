With Tesla refusing the payments of Bitcoin, most critics of the cryptocurrency believe that they have just been witness to the cavalier attitude of Elon Musk- who has no clue what consequences his actions or words have on the industry. On the 13th of May, both Musk and Tesla came forth with the announcement that they had stopped accepting Bitcoin as a source of payments. This came into effect after Tesla raised concerns that the cryptocurrency sector was callously doing away with fossil fuels for the mining and transaction of BTC.