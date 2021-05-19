Bleach Cosplay Unleashes Ichigo's Inner Hollow

2021 marks the twenty-first anniversary of the beloved Shonen franchise, Bleach, and while a new anime adaptation for the "Thousand-Year Blood War Arc" has already been confirmed, fans are waiting for news as to when they can expect Ichigo to return, with one fan expressing their love of the series with some stylish new Cosplay. With last year seeing the arrival of the spin-off series, Bleach: Burn The Witch, which followed two new characters in the world of Soul Society who found themselves facing off against dragons more so than Hollows, it seems as if Tite Kubo's creation will most certainly have a future.