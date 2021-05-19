600,000 Kids Ages 12-15 Have Gotten Their First COVID Vaccine Dose
The director of the CDC shares the encouraging news that 600,000 kids ages 12-15 have already received their first COVID vaccine dose. It was just over a week ago that the Food and Drug Administration announced the exciting news that they were approving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in kids ages 12-15. Barely a week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shares that more than 600,000 kids in the age group have gotten their first shot already.www.scarymommy.com