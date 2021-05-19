newsbreak-logo
After A Pandemic-Paused Tour, Brothers Osborne Are Ready To Hit The Road

wcbe.org
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Osborne and T.J. Osborne are the Brothers Osborne, one of the larger acts in Nashville. Their newest album is called Skeletons, which the pair wrote to be louder than previous material, in order to have something suitable for rowdy crowds in large, booming venues. The only problem? "We put it out and performed it nowhere," John Osborne tells Morning Edition. It was released last year, so only now are they preparing to tour with it.

www.wcbe.org
