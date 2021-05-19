12 Things J Lo and Ben Affleck Have Said About Each Other Since Their 2004 Breakup

Dust off your Napoleon Dynamite DVD, slip into some precariously low-rise jeans, and spritz on some Glow by JLo, because either the year is 2004 or we have traveled back in time. Translation: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who called off their engagement 17 years ago, are reportedly vacationing together again. According to E! News, the two enjoyed a week-long couples’ vacation at Montana’s Yellowstone Club. “They have been in touch here and there throughout the years,” a source close to Jennifer told E! News. “Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month. It’s natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other’s company right now.” Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement last month after four years as a couple. Sources have yet to confirm whether he’s currently playing Coldplay’s “Fix You” on a loop.