A piece of a rocket ship that is 10 stories and weighs 23 tons will crash land here on Earth - although nobody knows exactly where it will hit. While it's being stated that the chances of the rocket crashing into a populated area are small, it's not out of the question. The rocket in question is China's Long March 5B, which is currently said to be "tumbling out of control in orbit" and is expected to make "an uncontrolled re-entry" to Earth, after it was used to help launch China's new space station, last week.