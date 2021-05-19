newsbreak-logo
Metal By Numbers 5/19: Sumo time and the livin' is easy

Cover picture for the articleMetal By Numbers is a weekly column in which we look at the top metal sellers and debuts of the week. Well, it’s not technically summertime quite yet but where I’m living it broke 80 degrees the other day and now I gotta get the window AC units installed. And I needed a good pun for the title. So, yeah, might as well be summer. Gojira is still the top selling metal release in the US. Soon other big releases from Myles Kennedy, The Devil Wears Prada, and Panopticon will arrive on here too.

