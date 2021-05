On Monday’s episode of the Sox Machine Podcast, Josh and I discussed Lucas Giolito’s struggles, and I tried to sum up what I thought was plaguing the White Sox’s erstwhile ace. It’s easy to diagnose the symptoms — he’s missing fewer bats and getting hit harder — but it’s tougher to explain why his fastball-changeup approach isn’t getting the job done right now. The Red Sox might’ve been sitting on Giolito’s changeup on Patriots Day, but I doubt they were the first team to try that tack. He’s a two-pitch pitcher who once threw the Tigers eight consecutive changeups, so there are only two real permutations to attempt.