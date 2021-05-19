newsbreak-logo
Foo Fighters to headline Lollapalooza 2021

By Zenae Zukowski
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLollapalooza will officially return this summer at Chicago’s Grant Park from July 29th – August 1st. Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator, and Miley Cyrus are set to headline this year’s event. While the festival will be full of pop and indie artists, there will also be a diverse mix, including Journey, Limp Bizkit, Angels & Airwaves, Grandson, and more. Tickets are available at this location. Unlike other tours and festivals recently announced, this year’s Lollapalooza has acknowledged the below COVID-19 safety regulations.

