newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Government

Raleigh looks to bring back July 4th fireworks this year

WRAL
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Raleigh, the city has budgeted $24,000 for this year's display near Carter-Finley Stadium. Officials tell WRAL News that fireworks will be the sole focus of the event, but they are considering big changes for 2022 including a change of location to Dix Park. Reporter: Keely Arthur. Photographer: Kyle Gould.

www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks#July#Wral News#Dix Park#Carter Finley Stadium#Location#Reporter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
GovernmentWinston-Salem Journal

Old North Carolina Capitol building reopens to public

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The old state Capitol building in downtown Raleigh is reopening to the public after being closed for 15 months during the pandemic. Starting Monday visitors can enter the 1840 Greek Revival-style building for self-guided tours on weekdays during normal business hours. There won't be guided tours for now, but docents will make presentations twice daily outside. A gift shop also will be open.
BusinessWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
my40.tv

'It all happened so fast' Mountain businesses adjust to new NC mask guidance

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Businesses in the mountains are scrambling to come up with new mask procedures afterGovernor Roy Cooper lifted most of the state's indoor mask requirements. The governor's announcement falls in line with new CDC guidelines. Local business owners say it's a step forward, but it's also creating...
Crime & SafetyPosted by
WRAL News

Raleigh woman found dead in parking lot

Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was found dead in Raleigh in a parking lot on Sunday night. Raleigh police said a body was found in the 1000 block of N. Rogers Lane just before 11 p.m. WRAL cameras captured police still at the scene on Monday morning as part of a strip mall parking lot was roped off. A silver sedan was within the yellow caution tape as the focus of the investigation.
GovernmentDigital Courier

Fred Barnes taught me a lesson

RALEIGH — I’ve written a regular column for nearly 35 years. It debuted in the Spring Hope Enterprise, a Nash County weekly, in the summer of 1986 and then quickly expanded to dozens of other daily and community papers. Over those 35 years, I’ve rarely opined on any subject other...
Governmenttransylvaniatimes.com

NPDES Wastewater Permit NC0085979 Rosman Maintenance Facility

North Carolina Environmental Management Commission/NPDES Unit. Notice of Intent to Issue a NPDES Wastewater Permit NC0085979 Rosman Maintenance Facility The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission proposes to issue a NPDES wastewater discharge permit to the person(s) listed below. Written comments regarding the proposed permit will be accepted until 30 days after the publish date of this notice. The Director of the NC Division of Water Resources (DWR) may hold a public hearing should there be a significant degree of public interest. Please mail comments and/or information requests to DWR at the above address. Interested persons may visit the DWR at 512 N. Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC 27604 to review information on file. Additional information on NPDES permits and this notice may be found on our website: http://deq.nc.gov/ about/divisions/water-resour ces/water-resources-permits/ wastewater-branch/npdes-wastewater/public-notices, or by calling (919) 707-3601. The North Carolina Department of Transportation [ 4809 Beryl Road, Raleigh, NC 27606] has requested renewal of permit NC0085979 for its Rosman Maintenance Facility in Transylvania County. This permitted facility discharges treated groundwater to the French Broad River in the French Broad River Basin. Some parameters are water quality limited. This discharge may affect future allocations in this segment of the French Broad River.
Governmentrestorationnewsmedia.com

Special Olympics Torch Run to pass through Wake County

RALEIGH — Police officers throughout the state are running with a torch during May to raise awarenes... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
GovernmentNew Haven Register

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Supporters of children and adults with autism said legislation signed into law on Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper creating a licensing process for treatment specialists should expand services and rein in their costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed at an outdoor Executive Mansion ceremony says...
ecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
HealthWRAL

Churches weigh policies as mask guidance shifts

North Carolina has loosened coronavirus-related restrictions, and those who are fully vaccinated don't need to wear a mask in most places. But at one Raleigh church, leaders are asking congregants to stay masked up. Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie. Photographer: Lucas Nelson.