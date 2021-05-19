newsbreak-logo
Look: Christian McCaffrey Teases Change For 2021 Season

By Zach Koons
The Spun
The Spun
 8 hours ago
Heading into his fifth season in the NFL, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey might be making a major change to his game. Or at least to his jersey number. McCaffrey hinted that he might become the latest star player to change numbers after the NFL eased its restrictions earlier this offseason. As a running back, the former No. 8 overall pick will be able to choose any jersey between 1-49 or 80-89, provided he is willing to pay to make the swap.

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

