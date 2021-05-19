Look: Christian McCaffrey Teases Change For 2021 Season
Heading into his fifth season in the NFL, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey might be making a major change to his game. Or at least to his jersey number. McCaffrey hinted that he might become the latest star player to change numbers after the NFL eased its restrictions earlier this offseason. As a running back, the former No. 8 overall pick will be able to choose any jersey between 1-49 or 80-89, provided he is willing to pay to make the swap.thespun.com